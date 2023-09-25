Trump Georgia election juror names to be kept secret until trial ends, judge rules

The identities of the Georgia jurors who will hear the election interference trial against former President Donald Trump will be kept secret until the end of the trial, a judge ordered.

The identities of jurors for the Georgia election interference case of former President Donald Trump will be kept secret until the end of the trial, a judge ordered Monday.

Those jurors "shall be identified by number only in court filings or in open court during the pendency of trial," Judge Scott McAfee wrote in the ruling in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

Parties in the case are barred from disclosing the names, addresses, telephone numbers or identifying employment information of the jury or any prospective jurors, McAfee wrote.

The judge also barred videos, photographs or any other images — including drawings made "in a realistic or otherwise identifiable manner" — of those jurors.

But audio recording will be allowed when the jury's foreperson reads a verdict, the order noted.

The judge's ruling follows violent threats made against officials in Fulton County, which prompted an FBI investigation.

In August, Trump supporters posted online the names and addresses of members of the grand jury that voted to return an indictment against the former president.

Trump faces 13 criminal counts in the sweeping Georgia racketeering case, which accuses him and 18 co-defendants of illegally conspiring to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the state's 2020 election.

All the defendants have pleaded not guilty.