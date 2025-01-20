Trump inauguration live updates: TikTok, energy and immigration top targets for ‘day one' executive actions

This is CNBC's live coverage of President-elect Donald J. Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, and his first day in office.

President-elect Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated today as the 47th president of the United States, and only the second one to be elected to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will take the oath of office shortly before noon in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., in a scaled-back ceremony which was moved indoors due to bitter cold and gusty winds.

What you need to know

Within hours of taking office, Trump is expected to sign dozens of presidential executive actions, including one to formally delay the implementation of a law that effectively bans TikTok in the United States.

Trump has also pledged to end many of outgoing President Joe Biden's renewable energy initiatives, including those passed by Congress in the landmark Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Immigration and border security are likely to make up a third pillar of Trump's early executive actions. Trump has promised to carry out mass deportations, end birthright citizenship and "secure" the southern border.

Biden pardons Fauci, Gen. Milley, Jan. 6 committee members

Roberto Schmidt | AFP | Getty Images

On his final morning in office, President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the members of Congress and staff of the J6 committee, and officers who testified before them.

"These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions," Biden said in a statement.

"These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families," said Biden.

"That is why I am exercising my authority under the Constitution to pardon General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee."

— Christina Wilkie

Trump to call for a 'revolution of common sense'

Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Trump's inaugural address will feature a memorable line calling for a "revolution of common sense," reports Kristen Welker, host of NBC News' "Meet the Press."

"I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country," Trump will say, according to an incoming White House official.

"Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," Trump will tell the audience assembled in the rotunda.

"My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history's greatest civilization," the incoming president will say.

— Christina Wilkie and NBC News' Kristen Welker

The Trumps had a late night on the town

Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump were out on the town last night until late, attending a black-tie "candlelight dinner" at the National Building Museum with the who's who of Washington's new Trump establishment.

Guests included Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, philanthropist and Trump mega-donor Miriam Adelson, incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, and Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner.

Vice President-elect JD Vance and incoming second lady Usha Vance were also there, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Trump HHS pick Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The incoming president arrived at the museum around 9 p.m. ET, and left shortly after 11:30 p.m. He delivered brief remarks and thanked supporters. Save for the few minutes of Trump's remarks, the dinner was closed to press.

— Christina Wilkie

Elon Musk met with China's vice president on the sidelines of the inauguration

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

Elon Musk met with China's vice president, Han Zheng, who is in town for the Trump inauguration.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Han "welcomed Tesla and other U.S. companies to seize opportunities and share the fruits of China's development."

In turn, Musk expressed "Tesla's willingness to deepen its investment and cooperation in China and to play an active role in promoting China-U.S. economic and trade exchanges," said the ministry.

Tesla's largest single assembly plant is in Shanghai, and the company is a fierce competitor in China's EV market.

Han also met with Vance and with U.S.- China business groups.

— Christina Wilkie

The theme of Trump's inaugural address will be 'unity'

Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Trump will deliver his second inaugural address immediately after he is sworn in today around noon. The theme of the speech will be "unity," Trump told Kristen Welker, host of NBC News' "Meet the Press."

"It's going to be a message of unity," said Trump. "We're going to be talking about unity, and we're going to be talking about success, making our country safe," he said. "Basically it's going to be about bringing our country together."

"And no 'American carnage'?" asked Welker, quoting the most memorable line of Trump's first inaugural address.

"No American carnage, no," Trump replied.

— Christina Wilkie

Here is the full schedule of inauguration events

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The Trump Vance inaugural committee has provided a sequence of events for today.

Much of the timing is fluid, but we know that Trump will assume the presidency at precisely 12:00 p.m. ET, and that his oath of office will be administered right before that.

Below is the committee schedule, modified slightly to add an event at the Capital One Arena in place of the traditional outdoor parade.

Monday, January 20, 2025

– St. John's Church Service

– Tea at the White House

– Swearing-In Ceremony: US Capitol

– Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

– US Capitol Departure Ceremony

– The President's Signing Room Ceremony

– JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

– Event at Capital One Arena [added to schedule]

– Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

– Commander in Chief Ball: President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

– Liberty Inaugural Ball: President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

– Starlight Ball: President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

— Christina Wilkie