Trump is ‘not happy' with Boeing over Air Force One delays, but airlines are growing upbeat

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg has said the company is working with Trump's advisor, Elon Musk, to deliver the aircraft faster.

Southwest and United executives have turned upbeat on Boeing's turnaround after a series of manufacturing and safety crises.

President Donald Trump expressed frustration in recent days about the long wait for a pair of Boeing 747s that will serve as the new Air Force One planes.

The jets are years behind schedule. Trump negotiated the $4 billion contract for the aircraft during his first term, and it isn't clear whether they'll be ready during his current one. Cost overruns have totaled more than $2 billion to date.

Trump advisor Elon Musk is working with Boeing in hopes of delivering the aircraft faster, the manufacturer's chief executive, Kelly Ortberg, reiterated on Thursday.

"The president's clearly not happy with the delivery timing. I think he's made that well known," Ortberg said at a Barclays industrials conference. "Elon Musk is actually helping us a lot in working through the requirements ... to help us get the things that are non-value-added constraints out of the way so that we can move faster and get the president those airplanes delivered."

Ortberg called Musk, CEO of SpaceX, which competes with Boeing's defense and space unit, a "brilliant guy" who can "pretty quickly ascertain the difference between technical requirement and things that we can move out of the way."

Aboard one of the current presidential 747s, Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is considering alternatives.

"We may buy a plane or get a plane, or something," he said, according to Reuters. Trump toured a 747 that was parked at Florida's Palm Beach International Airport over the weekend, the outlet reported.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Frustration is nothing new for Boeing's airline customers who faced long delays for aircraft just as the post-pandemic travel boom was taking hold. A near-catastrophic door-plug blow out in January 2024 further slowed Boeing deliveries and prompted a leadership change.

Now some customers are growing more upbeat. Executives told CNBC that it appears the manufacturer has turned a corner under Ortberg, who took the helm in August.

"Boeing is doing a pretty miraculous job of turning around and becoming more reliable as a supplier," United Airlines CFO Mike Leskinen said Wednesday at the same Barclays conference. "Our confidence that our MAX aircraft are going to be delivered on schedule has never been greater at my tenure at United Airlines."

Bob Jordan, CEO of all-Boeing 737 carrier Southwest Airlines, said on a Jan. 30 earnings call: "While they still have much work to do, they appear to be on a good path, and we are feeling more optimistic."

Speaking at the Barclays conference on Thursday, Boeing's Ortberg said he doesn't see any supply chain problems that would prevent the manufacturer from ramping up production of its cash-cow 737 Max planes, its bestseller, to 38 per month in the coming months.