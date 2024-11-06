Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump live updates: Markets and world leaders react to America's new president-elect

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC and Gabrielle Fonrouge,CNBC

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during his campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., November 5, 2024. 
Brian Snyder | Reuters

This is CNBC's live coverage of president-elect Donald Trump and the 2024 U.S. elections.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Former President Donald Trump has won a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, winning the battleground state map by margins that surprised even Trump's closest allies.

Trump promised to impose heavy tariffs on imported goods if he was elected, claiming that they will simultaneously boost U.S. revenues, strengthen domestic industries and deter unwanted foreign competition.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Mainstream economists warn that the tariffs, which are taxes paid by U.S. importers, will raise prices on American consumers.

"We're going to help our country heal," Trump said Tuesday "We're going to fix everything about our country."

He said "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," which included his fellow Republicans regaining control of the U.S. Senate.

Tim Sheehy unseats Sen. Jon Tester in Montana Senate election, NBC News projects

Senator Jon Tester questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled “The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress,” in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.,U.S., May 10, 2022. 
Pool | Reuters
Senator Jon Tester questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled “The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress,” in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.,U.S., May 10, 2022. 

Republican nominee Tim Sheehy defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the race for Montana's Senate seat, NBC News projects.

Money Report

news 2 mins ago

Europe praises Trump's victory amid wider fears of an impending economic nightmare

news 4 mins ago

Brits brace for higher mortgage payments despite Bank of England seen cutting rates

Sheehy, a businessman and former Navy SEAL, focused his campaign on the economy, border security and gun rights. Tester, a farmer who's had three terms in the Senate, faced a tough road to victory ahead of the race.

-- Gabrielle Fonrouge

Oil prices lose ground after Trump victory

An oil pump jack is shown in a field on June 28, 2024 in Nolan, Texas. 
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
An oil pump jack is shown in a field on June 28, 2024 in Nolan, Texas. 

Oil prices retreated on Wednesday, after Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris to clinch leadership of the White House.

The Ice Brent contract with January delivery was trading at $74.52 per barrel at 12:10 p.m. London time, down 1.34%. The front-month December contract lost 1.38% to $71 per barrel.

Donald Trump's election could impact the supply of the world's largest crude producer, as the Republican politician has previously endorsed policies pledging to fully unleash America's oil and gas production. The additional supply would exacerbate a picture of already weak demand.

Ruxandra Iordache

Scholz says Germany and the U.S. will continue to work to promote 'prosperity and freedom'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom on July 18, 2024. 
Rasid Necati Aslim | Anadolu | Getty Images
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom on July 18, 2024. 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, after the former U.S. president claimed victory in the latest election to clinch leadership of the White House.

"For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens," Scholz said on social media platform X.

Europe's largest economy counted the U.S. as its largest trading partner in the first half of this year, according to Reuters. The two countries are also close allies in the NATO military coalition.

Ruxandra Iordache

Russia's Putin so far silent on U.S. election

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has so far kept silent on the latest result of the U.S. election.

"I am not aware of the president's plans to congratulate Trump on his election," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday, according to Google-translated comments from state news agency Tass.

"Let's not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country that is directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state," he added.

US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump appeared to enjoy cordial relations during the latter's U.S. 2017-2021 presidency. The relationship was mired in controversy after allegations of collusion between Trump's then presidential campaign team and Russia, which was accused of meddling in the 2016 election.

Read the whole story.

Holly Ellyatt

Netanyahu welcomes 'huge victory'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his congratulations to both Donald and Melania Trump.

"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu said.

"This is a huge victory!" he added.

Israel is a close U.S. ally in the Middle East and has benefitted from military aid from Washington during its conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas and other Iranian proxies, including neighbor Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Read the whole story.

Sam Meredith and Ruxandra Iordache

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us