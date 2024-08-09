Money Report

Trump Media reports $16 million loss for quarter as revenue falls

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

  • Trump Media, the social media company whose majority shareholder is former President Donald Trump, reported a net loss of more than $16 million for the most recent financial quarter.
  • Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app often used by the former president, also reported lower revenues for the quarter ending June 30, compared to the same period last year.
The stock price of Trump Media, which trades under the DJT ticker, has fallen sharply from a high of more than $71 per share shortly after began publicly trading in late March following a merger with a so-called special acquisition corporation, to close at $26.21 per share Friday afternoon.

The Republican presidential nominee Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance are set to face the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in November's election.

