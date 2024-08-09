Trump Media reports $16 million loss for quarter as revenue falls

Trump Media, the social media company whose majority shareholder is former President Donald Trump, reported a net loss of more than $16 million for the most recent financial quarter.

Trump Media, the social media company whose majority shareholder is former President Donald Trump, on Friday reported a net loss of more than $16 million for the most recent financial quarter.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app often used by the former president, also reported lower revenue for the quarter that ended June 30, compared to the same period last year.

The stock price of Trump Media, which trades under the DJT ticker, has fallen sharply from a high of more than $71 per share shortly after began publicly trading in late March following a merger with a so-called special acquisition corporation, to close at $26.21 per share Friday afternoon.

