news

Trump Media shares jump more than 14% ahead of presidential inauguration

By Ece Yildirim,CNBC

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Shares of Trump Media jumped more than 14% in midday trading on Monday, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20.
  • The stock is now on pace for its best day since Nov. 18, when shares surged 16.65% following news that the company was in talks to buy cryptocurrency trading firm Bakkt.
  • Trump's inaugural celebrations will begin on Saturday, Jan. 18 with a reception, followed by more festivities and a "victory rally" on Sunday, Jan. 19.

The stock is now on pace for its best day since Nov. 18, when shares surged 16.65% following news that the company was in "advanced talks" to buy cryptocurrency trading firm Bakkt.

Trump's inaugural celebrations will begin on Saturday, Jan. 18 with a reception, followed by more festivities and a "victory rally" on Sunday, Jan. 19.

A slew of major tech companies and executives have donated to Trump's inaugural fund ahead of the big day, including $1 million each from Google, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Meta, as well as reported contributions from Apple CEO Tim Cook and from Amazon.

Although Trump has not held an executive position in Trump Media, the President-elect had been the largest individual shareholder in the company before he transferred his entire stake late last year to a revocable trust of which he is the sole beneficiary.

Trump did not receive any money for the transfer, but he now "indirectly" owns the shares and the trust's lone trustee, his son Donald Trump Jr., has sole voting and investment power over the shares.

The social media company, which owns the Truth Social platform, had a market capitalization of more than $8.7 billion as of 1 p.m. ET on Monday. The stock is up 218% since Sept. 23, when shares saw their lowest point since 2021, days after the end of a "lockup" period that barred company insiders from selling their stakes.

