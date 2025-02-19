Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media sues Brazil Supreme Court justice who once crossed Musk

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Trump Media and fellow social media company Rumble sued a Brazil Supreme Court justice who clashed with Elon Musk last year over Musk's own social media firm, X.
  • The lawsuit accuses Justice Alexandre de Moraes of allegedly illegal attempts to censor a "well-known politically outspoken user" of Rumble.
  • The Tesla CEO Musk has been tasked by President Donald Trump to oversee a wide-ranging effort to cut federal government suspending and employee headcount.
  • Trump in December transferred his entire stake of DJT shares to a revocable trust of which he is the sole beneficiary.

Trump Media and its fellow conservative-oriented social media company Rumble on Wednesday sued a Brazil Supreme Court justice whose clash last year with Elon Musk led to the blocking of Musk's own social media firm, X, in that country.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Tampa, Florida, federal court lawsuit accuses Justice Alexandre de Moraes of allegedly illegal attempts to censor a "well-known politically outspoken user" of Rumble with orders to suspend that user's U.S.-based accounts.

The new lawsuit suit notes that Trump Media's social media site Truth Social "relies on Rumble's cloud-based hosting and video streaming infrastructure to deliver multimedia content to its user base."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"If Rumble were to be shut down, that shut down would necessarily interfere with Truth Social's operations, as well," the suit says.

"Rumble and [Trump Media] jointly seek a judgment declaring Justice Moraes's Gag Orders unenforceable in the United States," the suit says. "Allowing Justice Moraes to muzzle a vocal user on an American digital outlet would jeopardize our country's bedrock commitment to open and robust debate. Neither extraterritorial dictates nor judicial overreach from abroad can override the freedoms protected by the U.S. Constitution and law."

The suit was filed a day after Brazil's prosecutor-general charged the country's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, with an attempted coup as he tried to remain in office following his 2022 election loss.

Bolsonaro — who was invited to President Donald Trump's inauguration last month — is accused of participating in a plot with nearly three dozen other people, which allegedly planned to poison current Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and kill Moraes.

Alexandre de Moraes, justice of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court, during a session at the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, Brazil, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. 
Ton Molina| Bloomberg | Getty Images
Alexandre de Moraes, justice of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court, during a session at the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, Brazil, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. 

Trump had owned the majority of Trump Media stock shares. In December, the then-president-elect transferred his entire stake of shares to a revocable trust of which he is the sole beneficiary.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

You could save money by refinancing your student loans—here's which borrowers make the ‘best candidates'

news 36 mins ago

First Black woman CEO in the Fortune 500: This workplace ‘superpower' helped me rise to the top

The company's suit mentions Musk's feud with Moraes, when the justice suspended X in Brazil for Musk's defiance of requests to ban some user accounts and remove content that Moraes said violated the country's laws.

Brazil's Supreme Court also suspended bank accounts in that country of X and Starlink, the satellite internet service provider owned by Musk's company SpaceX, as part of that battle.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, has been tasked by Trump to oversee a wide-ranging effort to cut federal government suspending and employee headcount.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes in a statement Wednesday on the suit said that the company "is firmly committed to upholding the right to free expression."

"This is not just a slogan, it's the core mission of this company," Nunes said. "We're proud to join our partner Rumble in standing against unjust demands for political censorship regardless of who makes them."

Trump Media last week reported a net loss of nearly $401 million for 2024, and revenue of just $3.6 million.

The company in a statement last week said that about half of the $61 million in cash used in operating activities in 2024 "comprised legal expenses including costs related to the Company's March 2024 merger with a special purpose acquisition company."

"Partly as a result of obstruction by the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission, which turned the process into one of the longest SPAC mergers in history, [Trump Media] incurred significant legal expenses related to its merger and has brought litigation seeking to recoup its damages," the suit said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us