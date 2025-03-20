Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump open to extending Chevron's license to produce oil in Venezuela, WSJ reports

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

View of the Peace Monument sculpture in front of the Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) headquarters in Caracas, on December 2, 2022.
Miguel Zambrano | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump indicated he is open to extending Chevron's license to produce oil in Venezuela during a meeting with oil executives Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • The Trump administration had given Chevron until April 3 to wind down its operations.

President Donald Trump is considering extending Chevron's license to pump oil in Venezuela, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Trump said in late February that he would reverse a Biden administration decision that allowed Chevron to restart production in Venezuela. The Treasury Department gave Chevron until April 3 to wind down its operations.

But the president was open to extending the license during a meeting with Chevron CEO Mike Wirth and other oil industry executives at the White House on Wednesday, the people told the Journal. The Trump administration is also considering financial penalties on countries that do business with Venezuela, according to the report.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Chevron does business in Venezuela through a partnership with its national oil company Petróleos de Venezuela. The oil major has stakes in five onshore and offshore projects in western and eastern Venezuela.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright declined to go into specifics on what was discussed with Chevron at the meeting Wednesday when asked during an interview with CNBC. Chevron also declined to comment on what was discussed.

"Chevron executives meet regularly with government officials in Washington to engage constructively on issues related to our business — both in the U.S. and abroad," spokesperson Bill Turenne said. "We do not confirm or comment on those discussions."

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Energy Secretary Chris Wright says Trump push to produce more oil is driving down prices

news 26 mins ago

EU delays implementing first retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods to middle of April

"As we have said before, Chevron conducts its business globally in compliance with all laws and regulations, including any sanctions frameworks provided for by the U.S. government," Turenne added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us