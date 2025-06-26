Trump Organization scraps ‘made in the USA' tag for its gold T1 smartphone

The Trump Organization has removed a reference to the recently-announced T1 smartphone being made in America.

The T1's webpage now has a reference to "American-Proud Design." The website says the device is "brought to life right here in the USA."

When the T1 was initially announced, experts told CNBC the device would likely be made in China.

The Trump Organization scrapped a reference that its recently revealed smartphone will be made in the U.S., amid doubts that such a device can be manufactured on American shores at its price tag.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, nevertheless maintained the handset would be made in the U.S.

This month, the Trump Organization introduced the T1, a gold-colored device set to retail for $499. At the time of the announcement, a banner on the homepage of the company's website said: "Our MADE IN THE USA 'T1 Phone' is available for pre-order now."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The reference to where the phone will be produced has been completely removed. The change was first noted by The Verge.

The T1's webpage now says the phone has "American-Proud Design" and is "brought to life right here in the USA" — though it's unclear if that means it will actually be manufactured in America.

When the T1 was initially announced, experts told CNBC the device would likely be made in China by a local third-party company. The U.S. does not have an advanced supply chain to manufacture smartphones. Even if it did, many components would still need to come from overseas.

However, in a statement to USA TODAY, Trump Mobile Spokesperson Chris Walker, said that "T1 phones are proudly being made in America."

"Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate," Walker said.

The language about manufacturing location is not the only thing that has changed on the T1 website. Some of the features and specs of the device have also been updated.

In the initial announcement, the Trump Mobile website said the T1 would have a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen. That has now been reduced to 6.25-inch AMOLED display. A reference to the device having 12 gigabytes of random access memory (RAM), has also been dropped.

It's an unusual move for a smartphone company to change the specs of a device after it has been announced.

CNBC has reached out to the Trump Organization about the changes in language regarding the device being manufactured in the U.S., as well as amendments to the phones specs.

Trump has made reshoring manufacturing in tech a key priority. While his initial attention was on getting semiconductor manufacturing capacity built up, the White House leader has turned his sights on smartphones. He has also poured scrutiny on Apple's supply chain, urging the iPhone maker to manufacture its flagship handset in the U.S.