Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump removes director of government ethics office

David Huitema was nominated by former President Joe Biden and sworn into office in mid-December to serve a five-year term.

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

David Huitema, Director of the Office of Government Ethics, sits down with Reuters for his first interview on the job, at his office in Washington, U.S., Jan. 2, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump removed David Huitema as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the agency said.
  • The independent agency, which works to prevent financial conflicts of interest in the executive branch, said it is reverting to an acting director.
  • Huitema was nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in mid-November to serve a five-year term.

President Donald Trump has removed David Huitema as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the agency said Monday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The independent agency, which works to prevent financial conflicts of interest in the executive branch, said it is reverting to an acting director.

Huitema was nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in a 50-46 vote on Nov. 14 to serve a five-year term.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The current acting director is Shelley Finlayson, according to OGE's website.

In a statement after being sworn in in mid-December, Huitema looked ahead to helping Trump's nominees ensure that they can start working "free from the obstacles caused by potential conflicts of interest, which could prevent them from being effective in their jobs."

Huitema's statement also stressed the importance of being "both thorough and as efficient as possible."

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

How lessons from annoying air travelers can help you get ahead at work

news 49 mins ago

Stock futures tick down as investors look ahead to key inflation readings due this week: Live updates

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Huitema's removal.

The Oversight Project, an American University student publication researching the oversight community, noted in a 2024 blog post that the OGE director lacks the "procedural or substantive protections" that are afforded to other officials, such as inspectors general.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

newsTrump administration
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us