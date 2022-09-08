Trump Save America PAC Formation and Spending Eyed by Federal Grand Jury, Reports Say

A federal grand jury is investigating the creation and spending of a political action committee controlled by former President Donald Trump, according to new reports.

The grand jury, which is sitting in Washington, D.C., has issued subpoenas to witnesses in connection with its probe of the Save America PAC, ABC News and The New York Times reported.

That PAC was created days after the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last month as part of another probe of government documents removed from the White House.

ABC, which first reported the subpoenas, noted that Trump and his allies "have consistently pushed supporters to donate to the PAC, often using false claims about the 2020 election and soliciting donations to rebuke the multiple investigations into the former president, his business dealings, and his actions on Jan. 6."

A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to a request from CNBC for comment on the reports

Trump currently faces two pressing criminal investigations.

One, being conducted by a state prosecutor in Georgia, is related to his and others' efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in that state, which Biden won.

The other is related to the removal of government documents from the White House to Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, when he left office in January 2021. The FBI last month raided Mar-a-Lago and seized thousands of such documents, including ones that were highly classified.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.