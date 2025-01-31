Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada may not include oil: ‘Oil is going to have nothing to do with it as far as I'm concerned'

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he would go ahead with long-threatened import tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico.

The duties will come into effect on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The president said he was yet to make a decision on whether oil imports would be included in the policy, saying it depended on whether the two nations "treat us properly."

"Oil is going to have nothing to do with it as far as I'm concerned," he said. "We're going to make that determination probably tonight on oil. Because they send us oil, we'll see – it depends on what their price is."

March contracts for Brent crude — the global benchmark for oil prices — were marginally higher at 8:06 a.m. London time, trading around $76.92 a barrel.

Trump told reporters the looming duties were being leveraged "for a number of reasons" and "may or may not rise with time."

"Number one is the people that have poured into our country so horribly and so much," he said. "Number two is the drugs fentanyl and everything else that have come into the country, and number three are the massive subsidies that we're giving to Canada and Mexico in the form of deficits."

"I'll be putting the tariff of 25% on Canada and separately 25% on Mexico, and we'll really have to do that because we have very big deficits with those countries," he added.

This news story is being updated.