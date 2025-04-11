Money Report

Trump says 5 more law firms will provide $600 million total in free legal work for causes he supports

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 10, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump said five more law firms have committed to at least $600 million total in pro bono work for causes he supports.
  • Trump has threatened punitive executive orders targeting legal offices over their past or current association with his perceived enemies or disfavored causes.
  • The five law firms are Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, LLP.

President Donald Trump on Friday said five more law firms have struck agreements with his administration that involve them committing to at least $600 million total in pro bono work for causes the president supports.

The new deals follow similar moves by numerous other law firms, which came as Trump threatens to sign punitive executive orders targeting legal offices for their past or current association with his perceived enemies.

Trump on Truth Social on Friday said that four firms — Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, and Latham & Watkins LLP — have each committed to at least $125 million in free legal work, for a total of $500 million.

In a separate post, Trump announced a similar deal with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, LLP for at least $100 million.

The pro bono services will be directed toward causes that both Trump and the firms support, include assisting veterans, combating antisemitism and ensuring "fairness in our Justice System," according to the posts.

All five firms also agreed not to "engage in illegal DEI discrimination and preferences" and commit to "Merit-Based Hiring."

They additionally affirm not to deny representation to clients "because of the personal political views of individual lawyers."

Trump's also revealed that, as a result of the agreements with Kirkland, Allen, Simpson and Latham, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has withdrawn letters it sent them on March 17 "and will not pursue any claims related to those issues."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

