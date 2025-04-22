Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says he has ‘no intention' of firing Fed Chair Powell

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump said he has "no intention" of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before his term leading the central bank expires next year.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has "no intention" of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before his term leading the U.S. central bank ends next year.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"None whatsoever," Trump said in the Oval Office when asked to clarify that he did not seek Powell's removal. "Never did."

The comment represents a dramatic shift for Trump, who has recently ramped up his rhetoric against Powell and declined to rule out the possibility of taking the unprecedented step of firing him.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump, who has heaped pressure on the Fed chair to cut interest rates in hopes of goosing economic growth, said last week of Powell, "If I want him out of there, he'll be out real fast."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after speaking with Dr. Raghuram Rajan, a Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago's Booth School, during an Economic Club of Chicago event on April 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Vincent Alban | Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after speaking with Dr. Raghuram Rajan, a Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago's Booth School, during an Economic Club of Chicago event on April 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Friday that Trump and his aides were actively studying the possibility of firing Powell.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Stock futures surge as traders look to continue Tuesday's rally: Live updates

news 32 mins ago

Tesla CEO Musk says time he spends on DOGE will drop significantly next month

Powell, whom Trump appointed during his first term as president, is set to serve as Fed chair until May 2026. He has flatly stated that the president cannot remove him under the law.

Trump on Monday fired off his most incendiary criticism of Powell yet, calling him a "major loser" and urging him to lower rates immediately.

But when asked on Tuesday afternoon about the prospect of firing Powell, Trump said, "the press runs away with things."

"No, I have no intention of firing him," Trump told reporters after a ceremony swearing in Paul Atkins as chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates," the president added. "This is a perfect time to lower interest rates."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

CNBC's Erin Doherty contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us