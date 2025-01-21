Trump says he's thinking of imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico in February

In early sign of an intensified focus on trade, President Donald Trump said Monday that tariffs could be levied against Mexico and Canada as soon as early February.
The remarks were made to members of the press as the newly minted chief executive offered a slew of executive orders aimed at everything from regulations to free speech to immigration.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
