Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says his administration will check Fort Knox ‘to make sure the gold is there'

By Sarah Min, CNBC

A safe that stores most of the federal government’s gold bullion and other valuables at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Kiyoshi Tanno | Istock | Getty Images

President Donald Trump said his administration is going to audit the U.S. gold reserves kept at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"We're going to go to Fort Knox, the fabled Fort Knox, to make sure the gold is there," President Trump said Wednesday on Air Force One.

A drive to audit Fort Knox has gained steam from comments by Elon Musk on X recently. Over the past few decades, conspiracy theories have emerged from time to time about whether the government is being truthful about the amount of gold stored there because of the fort's high security.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Treasury Department gives the exact amounts of the U.S. gold reserves on its website and says there are 147,341,858.382 troy ounces in Fort Knox.

"I think if this administration presses for an audit, that'll be a good thing for everybody," said Alamos Gold CEO John McCluskey on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Bessent's comments from earlier this month, to "monetize the asset side of the U.S. balance sheet for the American people" also added to recent investor speculation that the U.S. government should audit its gold reserves and perhaps revalue them. The Treasury Department's current gold holdings are priced at $42 per ounce, a level that is set by law and hasn't changed since 1973.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Eli Lilly aims to invest in ‘big problems hiding in plain sight' using obesity windfall 

news 29 mins ago

From pills to new uses, here's what Eli Lilly's top scientist sees as the future of weight loss drugs

Spot gold on Thursday rose, hitting another record high of $2,954.69 earlier in the session. That's bullion's tenth record high of the year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us