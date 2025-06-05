Trump says Musk is upset over tax bill because of EV credit, NASA post

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Elon Musk has been criticizing his proposed tax bill because the Tesla CEO is upset about the elimination of EV credits in the package, and his pick to run NASA being nixed by the Trump administration.

Trump spoke after days of Musk condemning the bill on social media.

Musk last week left his temporary government post overseeing DOGE, the Trump administration's effort to slash federal spending and employee headcounts. Musk also was the biggest financial back of Trump's 2024 campaign, spending more than $250 million on that effort.

"You know, I've always liked Elon," said Trump on Thursday. "I'd rather have him criticize me than the bill, because the bill is incredible.

