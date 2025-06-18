Trump says ‘stupid' Powell ‘probably won't cut' rates when Fed meeting ends Wednesday

With the Federal Reserve just hours away from its latest decision on interest rates, President Donald Trump on Wednesday lambasted Chair Jerome Powell, calling him "stupid" while he doubted the central bank would cut.
In his latest in a series of attacks on Powell that go back years, Trump said the Fed's key borrowing rate should be at least 2 percentage points lower.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC