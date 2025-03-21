Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says ‘there'll be flexibility' on reciprocal tariffs

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump said there will be "flexibility" on his reciprocal tariff plan, even as he seemed to oppose the idea of making exceptions for the forthcoming duties.
  • Trump insisted that he did not change his mind when he gave top automakers a one-month exemption on a prior round of import duties.
  • Trump also said he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Donald Trump on Friday said there will be "flexibility" on his reciprocal tariff plan, even as he seemed to oppose the idea of making exceptions for the forthcoming duties.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"People are coming to me and talking about tariffs, and a lot of people are asking me if they could have exceptions," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"And once you do that for one, you have to do that for all," he said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump, an avowed fan of tariffs, also insisted that he did not change his mind when he gave top automakers a one-month exemption on a prior round of import duties in early March.

"I don't change. But the word flexibility is an important word," he said. "Sometimes it's flexibility. So there'll be flexibility, but basically it's reciprocal."

Trump has hyped the April 2 start date for his reciprocal tariffs as America's "liberation day."

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Trump says student loans will be handled by Small Business Administration

news 40 mins ago

Zepbound copycats remain online despite FDA ban

Trump and his officials say the plan will effectively assign tariff rates to all countries that have their own tariffs on U.S. goods. Countries with other non-tariff trade policies that the Trump administration opposes, such as value-added taxes, could also be subject to new duties.

Trump also said Friday that he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Beijing has already slapped retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural products in response to Trump's broad tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump has issued a flurry of tariff announcements since retaking the White House, fanning investor uncertainty and fears of a major trade war.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us