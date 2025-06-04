Money Report

Trump says ‘Too Late' Powell must lower interest rates after weak ADP jobs report

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after holding a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump angrily urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates.
  • The post came after ADP reported the lowest private-sector jobs report in years.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday angrily urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, minutes after the payroll firm ADP reported the lowest private-sector jobs report in years.

"ADP NUMBER OUT!!! 'Too Late' Powell must now LOWER THE RATE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He is unbelievable!!!" the president said of the central bank chairman, whom he has frequently pressured to shave rates in hopes of spurring economic growth.

Trump added: "Europe has lowered NINE TIMES!"

ADP's report showed private payrolls ticked up by just 37,000 in May, far below the Dow Jones forecast for 110,000.

The count was the lowest monthly reading from ADP since March 2023.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

