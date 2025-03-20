Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump signs executive order aimed at dismantling U.S. Department of Education

By Annie Nova, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order to shut down the Department of Education, during an event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 20, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.
  • Only Congress can unilaterally eliminate the Education Department.
  • But the Trump administration can starve the agency of resources.
The U.S. Department of Education is seen on March 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to abolish the Department of Education. 
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images News | Getty Images
The U.S. Department of Education is seen on March 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to abolish the Department of Education. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

The Education Department oversees the country's $1.6 trillion federal student loan portfolio, provides funding to low-income students and enforces civil rights across the country.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Only Congress can unilaterally eliminate the Education Department. But the Trump administration can starve the agency of resources.

Earlier this month, the department laid off nearly half of its staffers. The actions leave the department with 2,183 employees, down from 4,133 when Trump took office in January.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Thursday that she expected some key functions of the Education Department, including federal student loans, to continue to be run out of the minimized agency.

Money Report

news 53 mins ago

Trump signs executive order to dismantle the Department of Education—'See you in court,' teachers' union says

news 1 hour ago

Micron shares jump on earnings beat, rosy guidance as data center revenue triples

It was hard to overestimate the harm the order would inflict, consumer advocates said.

"Today's decision does not serve the interests of students or families," said Mitria Spotser, vice president and federal policy director at the Center for Responsible Lending, in a statement.

"It weakens public education, abandons civil rights enforcement and prioritizes corporate interests over the fundamental right to a quality education," Spotser said.

Former President Jimmy Carter established the current day U.S. Department of Education in 1979. Since then, the department has faced other existential threats, with former President Ronald Reagan calling for its end and Trump, during his first term, attempting to merge it with the Labor Department.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us