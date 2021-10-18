Trump Sues to Block White House Records From Jan. 6 Riot Probe Committee

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to block White House records from his tenure there being obtained by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

The suit accuses the select committee and its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, of harassing Trump and senior members of his administration with "an illegal, unfounded, and overbroad records request to the Archivist of the United States."

The suit also accuses President Joe Biden of "a political ploy" by refusing to assert executive privilege over the records to keep them from going to the committee.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to block White House records from his tenure there being obtained by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suit accuses the select committee and its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., of harassing Trump and senior members of his administration with "an illegal, unfounded, and overbroad records request to the Archivist of the United States."

The suit also accuses President Joe Biden of "a political ploy" by refusing to assert executive privilege over the records to keep them from going to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

"The Committee's request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorses by Biden to unconstitutionally investigate President Trump and his administration," the suit says.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

In addition to Thompson and the committee, Trump also is suing the National Archives and Records Administration, and David Ferriero, the Archivist of the United States.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.