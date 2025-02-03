Money Report

Trump pauses Mexico tariffs for one month after agreement on border troops

By Fred Imbert, CNBC and Dan Mangan, CNBC

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum gestures as she speaks about U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies during a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico January 21, 2025. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Henry Romero | Reuters
President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is pausing for one month his new 25% tariff on goods entering the United States from Mexico after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to immediately send 10,000 soldiers to her country's northern border to prevent drug trafficking.

The announcement of the pause came two days after Trump slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10% tariff on goods imported from China.

Trump said in a social media post that he and Sheinbaum spoke Monday morning.

"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico," Trump wrote in the post.

"I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a 'deal' between our two Countries," Trump wrote.

Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio arrive ahead of the 60th inaugural ceremony where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president on January 20, 2025, in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.
Ricky Carioti | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Sheinbaum had first disclosed the pause in a post on the X social media site.

"We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a series of agreements," Sheinbaum wrote in the tweet, according to a translation from Spanish.

She also wrote, "The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

