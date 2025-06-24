Trump to Congress: ‘NO ONE GOES ON VACATION' until spending bill passes

President Donald Trump told senators to "lock yourself in a room if you must" to get his "big, beautiful bill" across the finish line before July 4.

His comments come as the Senate is scrambling to incorporate the chamber's parliamentarian's changes — and still get hold-outs on bill.

Meanwhile, Republican leadership maintains that they are on track to pass the bill ahead of the self-imposed deadline.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ramped up his pressure on Congress to get his "big, beautiful bill" across the finish line, urging lawmakers to not go on vacation until it passes.

"To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don't go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Work with the House so they can pick it up, and pass it, IMMEDIATELY. NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT'S DONE," he continued.

Trump's demands come as the bill still faces an uphill climb ahead of Republicans' self-imposed July 4 deadline, as persistent policy clashes continue to divide Senate Republicans — and questions remain over whether the House will ultimately accept the Senate version of the megabill.

The bill is currently with the upper chamber, where Senate Majority Leader John Thune insisted Monday that he's pushing ahead with a vote this week, even as some GOP lawmakers continue to balk at key provisions, such as its impact on the federal deficits and the state-and-local-tax deduction cap, or SALT.

In another blow to the bill's prospects, the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, has ordered the removal of some key elements in the bill.

MacDonough said some provisions violated a rule that allows budget provisions to pass with a simple majority, instead of the traditional 60-vote threshold. Given Republicans' 53-member majority in the Senate, they are relying on the budget rule process, known as reconciliation, to get the bill passed.

Now, Senate Republicans are scrambling to rewrite the bill to comply with MacDonough's rulings, ensure that it can pass the House and also win over their own GOP skeptics.

For instance, on one particular sticking point, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., has held talks with House Republicans on the SALT cap, POLITICO reports, which was set at $40,000 in the House bill.

Even as Republicans are feeling the time crunch, GOP leaders is projecting confidence that they will pass the bill before the July 4 holiday.

"The July 4 deadline is an important one. The president is insistent about it," House Spekaer Mike Johnson said Tuesday on Fox News Channel.

"I have been from the very beginning, and I think we can get this job done. I remain very optimistic that we will," he added.