news

Trump to declare national energy emergency, expanding his legal options to address high costs

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

President-elect Donald Trump reacts during a MAGA victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2025, one day ahead of his inauguration ceremony. 
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump will declare a national energy emergency after his inauguration on Monday to reduce energy costs, an incoming White House official told reporters.

"That national energy emergency will unlock a variety of different authorities that will enable our nation to quickly build again, to produce more natural resources, to create jobs, to create prosperity and to strengthen our nation's national security," the official said, without providing specifics on which authorities the president-elect will use.

Trump is also set to sign an executive order specifically to unleash energy production Alaska, the official said.

"Alaska is so key for our national security, given its geostrategic location, and it's a crucial place from which we could export LNG not only to other parts of the United States, but to our friends and allies in the Asia Pacific region," the official said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

