Trump to pause enforcement of law banning bribery of foreign officials

By Dan Mangan, CNBC and Eamon Javers, CNBC

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 30, 2025.
Kent Nishimura for The Washington Post | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order directing the Department of Justice to pause enforcing a law that prohibits American companies to bribe officials of foreign governments.
  • The pause will be implemented to avoid putting U.S. businesses at an economic disadvantage to foreign competitors.

President Donald Trump is set Monday to sign an executive order directing the Department of Justice to pause enforcing a nearly half-century-old law that prohibits American companies to bribe officials of foreign governments to obtain or retain business.

The pause in criminal prosecutions will be implemented to avoid putting U.S. businesses at an economic disadvantage to foreign competitors.

The Bloomberg news service first reported the planned executive order related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

A White House official confirmed the report, telling CNBC, "A pause in enforcement to better understand how to streamline the FCPA to make sure it's in line with economic interests and national security."

The FCPA became law in 1977. Violators of the FCPA face a maximum possible criminal sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, or three times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value demanded by a foreign official.

The DOJ in 2024 announced enforcement actions in 24 cases related to alleged violations of the FCPA.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

