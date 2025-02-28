Money Report

Trump administration

Trump to sign order making English the official U.S. language

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

US President Donald Trump waits to greet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the entrance of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2025. 
Carl Court | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States, three White House officials told CNBC.
  • Trump's order would also rescind former President Bill Clinton's directive for federal funding recipients to offer services for those with limited English proficiency.

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States, three White House officials told CNBC on Friday.

The order would establish a national language for the first time in U.S. history.

Trump's order would also rescind former President Bill Clinton's August 2000 directive requiring agencies and other recipients of federal funds to provide services for those with limited English proficiency, according to a fact sheet shared with CNBC.

Trump's designation will allow federal agencies to maintain their current policies and continue to provide documents and services in other languages. But it "encourages new Americans to adopt a national language that opens doors to greater opportunities," according to the fact sheet.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the order earlier Friday morning.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

