Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump trade deadline of July 9 ‘not critical': White House

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

President of the United States Donald Trump arrives at Huis ten Bosch Palace for a dinner ahead of the Nato Summit 2025 on June 24, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Patrick Van Katwijk | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump could extend his upcoming self-imposed tariff pause deadline, the White House said.

President Donald Trump could extend his upcoming self-imposed tariff pause deadline, the White House said Thursday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

That July 9 trade-deal deadline "is not critical," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

"The president can simply provide these countries with a deal if they refuse to make us one by the deadline," Leavitt said, "and that means the president can pick a reciprocal tariff rate that he believes is advantageous for the United States and for the American worker."

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us