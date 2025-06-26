Trump trade deadline of July 9 ‘not critical': White House

President Donald Trump could extend his upcoming self-imposed tariff pause deadline, the White House said.

That July 9 trade-deal deadline "is not critical," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

"The president can simply provide these countries with a deal if they refuse to make us one by the deadline," Leavitt said, "and that means the president can pick a reciprocal tariff rate that he believes is advantageous for the United States and for the American worker."

