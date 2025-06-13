Money Report

Trump urges Iran to reach nuclear deal ‘before there is nothing left'

By Ruxandra Iordache, CNBC

President Donald Trump looks on during a National Economic Council meeting in the Oval Office at the White House March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
  • "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire," President Donald Trump said Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday morning urged Tehran to reach a nuclear deal "before there is nothing left," hours after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes against Iran.

The Jewish state says its offensive targeted Tehran's nuclear program. Close Israeli ally and weapons supplier Washington says it was briefed on the hostilities but did not participate.

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal," Trump said on his Truth Social media platform.

He added that he warned Tehran that "the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it."

Circumstances "will only get worse," but further bloodshed could still be prevented, Trump said. "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire."

This breaking news story is being updated.

