Trump White House Aide Mark Meadows Removed From North Carolina Voter Rolls Amid Fraud Investigation

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from the voter rolls of North Carolina.

State authorities are investigating whether the former Republican congressperson Meadows illegally registered to cast his ballot in that state for the 2020 presidential election.

The Macon County, North Carolina, Board of Elections told NBC News that Meadows was removed from the list of voters after reviewing documentation that indicates he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there.

The Macon County, North Carolina, Board of Elections told NBC News that Meadows was removed from the list of voters on Monday after reviewing documentation that indicates he lived in Virginia and last voted there in the 2021 election, which included races for governor, attorney general and the state's legislature.

North Carolina law says that a registered voter is considered to have lost residence in that state if they vote in another state's election. However, it is not illegal for a person registered to vote in North Carolina to vote elsewhere.

Meadows' spokesperson had no comment when contacted by NBC and asked about his removal from the North Carolina voter rolls, which first was reported by The Asheville Citizen-Times.

North Carolina authorities last month opened an investigation into possible voter fraud by Meadows, a former Republican congressperson from that state, after a New Yorker magazine article reported that he had said his legal residence in September 2020 was a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina.

At the time, Meadows was serving as chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump. Under North Carolina law, Meadows could maintain residence for the purpose of voting in North Carolina while working in government service in the District of Columbia.

But The New Yorker reported that Meadows — who backed Trump's false claims of widespread ballot fraud causing his loss in the presidential election — "does not own this [mobile home] property and never has," and that it was not clear if he had ever spent a single night there.

When Meadows registered to vote on Sept. 19, 2020, he listed his move-in date for the following day at the mobile home, the magazine noted.

Lying on voter registrations is a felony.

The Citizen-Times reported that Meadows' wife, Debra, is still registered to vote at the mobile home in Scaly Mountain.

The newspaper noted that "Macon County Republican voters interviewed by the Citizen-Times expressed skepticism a powerful member of the president's staff lived in the small home with a rusted roof."

The Citizen-Times last month published an article about a North Carolina woman who said she had been prosecuted for mistakenly voting while on criminal probation. That woman told the newspaper that Meadows should be dealt with "the way they prosecuted me."