Trump's Qatar jet gift ‘is rife with political espionage,' says Republican senator

Republican Sen. Susan Collins criticized President Trump's decision to accept a jet from the royal family of Qatar, calling the transaction "rife with political espionage."

Collins is the latest addition in escalating tensions from both sides of the aisle over the legality of accepting the $400 million gift.

Trump has said the plane will be transferred to his presidential library foundation at the end of his second term.

Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine on Thursday captured the growing sense of frustration among Republicans in Congress over President Donald Trump's plan to accept a $400 million jet from the royal family of Qatar to be converted into Air Force One.

"The transaction strikes me as being rife with political espionage, ethical and constitutional problems," Collins said In an interview with NBC News.

"The plane would have to be thoroughly scrubbed to ensure that listening devices had not been implanted. That would take a great deal of time, to make sure that it meets the security standards that the president needs," she added.

"Ultimately, I don't understand why we would pursue this for the new aircraft that the president needs."

Collins said that while she understands Trump's "frustration" with Boeing taking a long time to produce a new presidential plane, she does not think a gift jet is the right solution.

When asked if Congress should vote on the legality of the gift, Collins said she has not heard of any plans to do so.

Trump's decision to accept the gift has sparked fierce controversy over the legality, ethics and national security implications of what would be the largest foreign gift ever received by the U.S. government.

Trump has said the plane will be formally given to the U.S. Department of Defense, and then transferred to his presidential library foundation at the end of his second term. This way, the palatial jet is never owned personally by Trump.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that he is putting a hold on Trump's nominees to Department of Justice political appointments to protest the jet gift, calling it a "grave national security threat."

Earlier this week, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisc., called the gift "a very odd offer." Another Republican, Sen. Rand Paul, Ky., said on Fox News that he hopes the president will reject it.

Collins also questioned the timeline and necessity of Trump getting a new Air Force One which may not even be finished its retrofitting into a presidential plane by the time his term ends.

"This is complicated," she added.