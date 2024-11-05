Money Report

Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. 
NYSE

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks slipped in the final session before Election Day, and what's on the radar for the next session.

China stimulus

Cannabis stocks ahead of ballot initiatives

  • On Tuesday, four states will vote on whether to legalize cannabis: Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
  • In the last month, the cannabis complex has picked up a solid amount of good vibes from investors.
  • Canopy Growth is up 24% in a month.
  • Aurora is up 8.7% in a month.
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro, which some say benefits from the growth of cannabis, is up nearly 10% in a month.
  • Trulieve is up nearly 5% in a month.
  • GrowGeneration is up 6.3% in a month. 

Water

DuPont

  • The chemicals company reports Tuesday before the bell.
  • The stock is up 3.5% in the past three months.
  • DuPont is 9% from the late September high.

Yum Brands

  • The fast-food company that operates Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell is down 1.8% in the last three months.
  • Yum Brands is 7.3% from the April high.

Apollo Global Management

  • The investment firm reports in the morning before the bell.
  • The stock is up about 35% over the past three months.
  • Apollo is 5% from the high hit last week.

Super Micro Computer

  • Super Micro is under a microscope these days. The company was hit with a short seller report earlier this year, and most recently its auditor resigned. Shares fell about 45% last week.
  • The stock is down 78% from the March high when the price was nearly $123 a share. It ended Monday at $26.03.

