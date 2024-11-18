Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at Tuesday and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching on Monday and what's on the radar for the next session.

Walmart reports before the bell

The retail giant will be the big corporate report of Tuesday morning.

The stock is up about 14% since last reporting three months ago.

Walmart is 2% from the high it hit last week. The stock is up 60% in 2024.

Target reports Wednesday. The stock is up nearly 9% in three months, and is 14% from its April high. Shares have gained about 10% in 2024.

Lowe's earnings also on the docket

The stock is up about 13% since last reporting three months ago.

It is 5% from last month's high.

Lowe's is up 22% so far in 2024.

Home Depot is also up 13% in three months, but it is 2.6% away from its mid-October high and shares have gained 18% in 2024.

Lumber prices pressure homebuilders

The commodity is on a tear, up 35% since early July.

CNBC's Diana Olick will report Tuesday on why the pricing is so high and the impact it is having on the homebuilders.

Over the last month, homebuilder stocks have fallen sharply, for a few reasons, not just lumber.

Pultegroup is down about 14% in a month.

D.R. Horton is down 17% in a month.

Lennar is down 11% in a month.

Taylor Morrison is down 2% in a month.

Hovnanian is down more than 19% in a month.

KB Home is down 9% in a month.

The gamers hit highs

Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive shares both hit highs Monday.

Electronics Arts is at an all-time high since it hit the market in 1989.

Take-Two is at its best level since November 2021.

EA is up almost 9% in November.

Take-Two is up more than 13% in November.

