Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 and Dow closed at records Monday, and what's on the radar for the next session.
U.S. Steel
- David Burritt, CEO of U.S. Steel, will be on CNBC Tuesday in the 11 a.m. hour, Eastern time.
- As the company focuses in on a deal with Japan's Nippon Steel, we'll hear from the man in the middle of it.
- The stock is up more than 6% in the last week, but it remains 23% from the Dec. 18 high.
Novo Nordisk's CEO goes to Washington
- Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, CEO of the pharmaceutical giant, will answer questions from senators about why the company's weight loss drugs cost what they do.
- CNBC TV's Angelica Peebles will cover it all from Washington.
- Shares of Novo Nordisk fell 3% today. The stock is up 19% in 2024, but it's down 16% from the June 25 high.
- Eli Lilly, which is also a major maker of weight loss drugs, is up 58% in 2024. The stock is 5.5% from the Aug. 22 high.
AutoZone
- The company reports Tuesday morning. AutoZone is up 2% in the past three months.
- AutoZone is 6.5% from the March high.
- AutoZone and O'Reilly Automotive are both up 17% so far this year.
- O'Reilly is down about 5% from the March high.
- Advance Auto Parts is the laggard in the sector. The stock is down 33% so far this year, and it's 54% off from the March high.
KB Home
- KB Home reports Tuesday after the bell. It is up 41% so far in 2024. The stock is up 25% over the past three months.
- Pulte, D.R. Horton, Lennar, Century Communities and Taylor Morrison all hit highs last week.
- Hovnanian is 9% from the Aug. 22 high. The stock is up 40% in 2024.
Meta Platforms' AI Plan
- CNBC TV's Julia Boorstin will report Tuesday on Meta's artificial intelligence plan.
- The stock hit a new record high on Monday. It closed at $564.41 on Monday, and shares have doubled since October.
- So far in September, Meta is up 8%.
DJT
- Shares of Trump Media & Technology, former President Donald Trump's social media company, hit a new low on Monday. Shares ended the session at $12.15.
- The stock, which trades under the ticker DJT, is down almost 30% in the past week. Thanks to CNBC stock man Tom Rotunno for keeping an eye on this one.
The pipelines
- There were new highs on Monday for Kinder Morgan, Targa Resources and Williams Companies.
- Thanks to CNBC data man Chris Hayes for keeping tabs on these.
- Kinder Morgan is up 12% in three months. The stock pays a 29-cent dividend, and the dividend yield right now is 5.2%.
- Targa is up 24% in three months. The company pays a 75-cent per share dividend, and it has a dividend yield of 1.9%.
- Williams Companies is up about 10% in three months. It comes with a roughly 47-cent per share dividend, and it has a dividend yield of 4.1%.
Nuclear
- Constellation Energy and Vistra both hit all-time highs Monday. Entergy hit a four-and-a-half-year high.
- Constellation is up 29% in a week.
- Entergy is up about 8% in September.
- Vistra is up around 25% in a week.
- This all comes amid positive Wall Street analyst feedback on nuclear energy and new commitments for investment in the industry from major banks across the world.
- Canada's Cameco is up more than 13% in the last week, but it's still 19% from the May 31 high.
