Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Turkey's central bank surprises with 350-basis-point rate hike

By Natasha Turak, CNBC

Cityscape at sunset on March 4, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Dia Images | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Turkey's central bank surprised markets on Thursday when it raised its key interest rate, the one-week repurchase rate, from 42.5% to 46%.
  • It comes after annual inflation in Turkey came in at 38.1% in March.  
  • Turkey has been battling economic disruption on the back of U.S. tariffs and major political unheaval following the arrest of Istanbul mayor and opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu.

Turkey's central bank surprised markets on Thursday when it raised its key interest rate, the one-week repurchase rate, from 42.5% to 46%, ending the easing cycle it began in December of last year.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The decision comes on the back of economic disruption due to U.S. tariffs and major political unheaval and investor flight following the arrest of Istanbul mayor and opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu in March.

"The decisiveness regarding tight monetary stance is strengthening the disinflation process through moderation in domestic demand, real appreciation in Turkish lira, and improvement in inflation expectations," Turkey's Monetary Policy Committee wrote in the statement accompanying its decision.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The committee cited "potential effects of the rising protectionism in global trade on the disinflation process through global economic activity, commodity prices and capital flows," and said "the tight monetary stance will be maintained until price stability is achieved via a sustained decline in inflation."

Annual inflation in Turkey came in at 38.1% in March.  

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us