Money Report

news

China-U.S. agree on framework to implement Geneva trade consensus after second day of London talks

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with the media as he departs to return to the U.S., while trade talks between the U.S. and China continue, in London, Britain, June 10, 2025.
Toby Melville | Reuters
The U.S. and China have reached consensus on trade, representatives from both sides said following a second day of high-level talks in London, according to an NBC transcript.

"We have reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus and the call between the two presidents," U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

That echoed comments from the Chinese side, shared via a translator.

Lutnick said he and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will head back to Washington, D.C., to "make sure President Trump approves" the framework. If Xi also approves it, then "we will implement the framework," Lutnick said.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters he was headed back to the U.S. in order to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

