U.S. crude oil trades above $82 per barrel, on pace for second weekly gain in a row

West Texas Intermediate is on pace for a second consecutive weekly gain.

JPMorgan forecasts that Brent will hit $90 on summer fuel demand by September.

Tensions are escalating in the Middle East again as Israel and the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah threaten war.

U.S. crude rose Thursday to trade above $82 per barrel, with the benchmark heading for its second weekly gain in a row, as oil and gasoline inventories fell.

West Texas Intermediate has gained 4.8% this week, while global benchmark Brent is up 3.8%. Prices found support Thursday as U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell for the first time in weeks, suggesting an uptick in demand.

Crude inventories declined by 2.5 million barrels last week, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration Thursday. The drawdown outpaced the expectations of analysts surveyed by Reuters. Gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels, while analysts forecast a 620,000 barrel build.

Here are today's energy prices:

West Texas Intermediate July contract: $82.20 per barrel, up 63 cents, or 0.77%. Year to date, U.S. oil has gained 14.5%.

Brent August contract: $85.61 per barrel, up 54 cents, or 0.63%. Year to date, the global benchmark is ahead by 11%.

RBOB Gasoline July contract: $2.50 per gallon, up 0.84%. Year to date, gasoline has risen 19%.

Natural Gas July contract: $2.79 per thousand cubic feet, down 3.82%. Year to date, gas is up 11.3%.

"Given the seasonal uptick in oil demand, refinery runs, and ongoing weather risks, and as OPEC and its allies extend production cuts through 3Q24, oil balances should tighten and inventories should begin to draw during the summer months," analysts led by Natasha Kaneva, head of the global commodities strategy team at JPMorgan, told clients in a research note Thursday.

JPMorgan forecasts Brent will hit $90 per barrel in September as the market tightens on falling inventories.

Crude oil has proven resilient with upside momentum firming, Ryan McKay, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities, told clients in a research note Wednesday. He cautioned, however, that the rally could fade. Commodity trading advisors could ease up on buying and liquidate some of their lengths if U.S. oil drops below $80.33 and Brent falls under $84.92, McKay said.

Tensions are also escalating in the Middle East again, with Israel and the Iran-backed militia group Hezbollah threatening war.

Israel's military said Tuesday in a statement on social media that "operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated." On Wednesday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel in a televised speech that the militant would fight with "no rules and with no red lines" if war breaks out.

Oil prices rallied in April to annual highs as Iran and Israel nearly went to war. Traders shifted focus back to market fundamentals after tensions eased, unwinding the risk premium that had lifted crude futures.