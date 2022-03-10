Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

U.S. Extends Airplane Mask Mandate Through April 18

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The U.S. is extending a requirement that masks are worn on planes, trains and other forms of transportation until the middle of next month.
  • The mandate was set to expire March 19.
  • The short extension suggests the U.S. is considering lifting the mandate this spring.

The Transportation Security Administration is extending a federal requirement that travelers wear masks on airplanes, at airports, on trains and buses through April 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The mandate was set to expire on March 19.

An extension of the mandate comes as the Biden administration, cities and states have rolled back mask mandates and other pandemic policies elsewhere as Covid cases drop.

The shorter extension of the policy compared with previous announcements suggests President Joe Biden and the CDC are weighing whether to lift the mandate entirely this spring, if Covid cases continue to fall.

The CDC plans to work with government agencies over the next month to "help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor," it said in a statement.

The CDC said the new rules will be based on Covid cases, new variant risk "and the latest science."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 9 mins ago

Russia Invasion Has Killed at Least 549 Civilians in Ukraine, 41 of Them Children, But United Nations Believes Real Toll Is Higher

United States 10 mins ago

There Is ‘Nowhere to Hide' for Consumers as Inflation Hits Food, Gas, Housing

Airlines and other travel industry groups last month urged the White House to lift Covid testing requirements for inbound international travelers, including returning U.S. citizens, as some countries, such as the U.K., loosen entry requirements.

The White House and CDC didn't comment.

The Biden administration ordered air, bus and rail travelers to wear masks, including at airports and train stations, shortly after the president took office in January 2021. The government repeatedly extended it over the past year, mostly recently in December.

Airlines had issued their own requirements since spring 2020, at the start of the pandemic, but then-President Donald Trump didn't issue a government mandate, which labor unions had pushed for.

More than 71% of the record 5,981 reports of unruly airline passenger behavior last year have been tied to disputes over mask mandates, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinesspoliticsJoe BidenUS: News
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us