Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

U.S. Launched Overnight Airstrikes on the Taliban to Support Afghan Forces

By Amanda Macias, CNBC

Jim Hollander | Reuters
  • The U.S. conducted overnight airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan.
  • Pentagon spokesman John Kirby would not provide further details about the strikes when asked by reporters.
  • The strikes are the first known since U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, America's last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, stepped down from his role last week.

WASHINGTON – The United States launched overnight airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan, a move that reflects Washington's intentions to continue supporting Afghan forces with combat aircraft until U.S. forces withdraw next month.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Thursday would not provide further details about the strikes, including what type of aircraft was used.

The strikes are the first known since Army Gen. Scott Miller, America's last four-star commander to serve on the ground in Afghanistan, stepped down from his role and returned to the United States.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley greet General Austin S. Miller, the former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, upon his return, at Andrews Air Force Base, U.S. July 14, 2021.
Alex Brandon | Reuters
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley greet General Austin S. Miller, the former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, upon his return, at Andrews Air Force Base, U.S. July 14, 2021.

In April, Biden ordered the full withdrawal of approximately 3,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, effectively ending America's longest war. Last week, Biden gave an updated timeline and said that the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end by Aug. 31.

Money Report

markets 34 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Twitter, Snap, Intel and More

Business 1 hour ago

Snap Pops More Than 15% on Earnings Beat and User Growth

"We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build," Biden has said. "It's up to the Afghans to make decisions about the future of their country."

At the Pentagon on Wednesday, the nation's highest military officer told reporters that the U.S. has completed more than 95% of the herculean task of withdrawing from Afghanistan.

"The sheer volume of movement involved in this operation has been extraordinary," said Chairman of the Joint Chiefs U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, adding that the U.S. conducted more than 980 airlifts of cargo in less than three months.

"Furthermore, all the military operating bases, outside of Kabul, have been fully transferred to the Afghan Ministry of Defense and the Afghan security forces."

Last week, the White House announced it will begin evacuation flights this month for Afghan nationals and their families who assisted U.S. and NATO coalition forces during America's longest war.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsWhite HouseUS: NewsWorld PoliticsDefense
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us