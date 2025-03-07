Money Report

US payroll growth totals 151,000 in February, less than expected

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

A “Now Hiring” sign at a FedEx location on Broadway on June 07, 2024 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Job growth was weaker than expected in February as the Trump administration began to slash the federal workforce.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by a seasonally adjusted 151,000 on the month, better than the downwardly revised 125,000 in January but less than the 170,000 consensus forecast from Dow Jones, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. The unemployment rate edged higher to 4.1%.

The report comes amid efforts from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to pare down the federal government, starting with buyout incentives and including mass firings that have impacted multiple departments.

Though the reductions likely won't be felt fully until coming months, the efforts are beginning to show. Federal government employment declined by 10,000 in February though government payrolls overall increased by 11,000, the BLS said.

Health care led the way in job creation, adding 52,000 jobs, about in line with its 12-month average. Other sectors posting gains included financial activities (21,000), transportation and warehousing (18,000) and social assistance (11,000).

On wages, average hourly earnings increased 0.3%, as expected, though the annual increase of 4% was a bit softer than the 4.2% forecast.

Stock market futures moved higher following the report while Treasury yields were lower.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

