U.S. Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand Call on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Resign

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who represent New York in the U.S. Senate, have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign as he faces multiple sexual harassment allegations and a scandal stemming from his handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Schumer and Gillibrand, both Democrats, are the most prominent officials yet to call for Cuomo's resignation.

Earlier Friday, Cuomo resisted a growing number of calls to resign.

"I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone," the three-term Democratic governor said in a press conference.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cuomo's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Schumer and Gillibrand's statement.

One of Cuomo's accusers, Lindsey Boylan, on Friday threatened to start a PAC to support primary challengers against Schumer and Gillibrand, who by then hadn't called for the governor's resignation.

More than half of New York's Democratic congressional delegation have called for Cuomo to step down, as have dozens of state Democratic lawmakers.

Read Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand's full statement here:

"Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.