U.S. trade talks with China were ‘productive,' Bessent says

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing entitled “The Annual Testimony of the Secretary of the Treasury on the State of the International Financial System,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025.
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that U.S.-China trade talks in Geneva over the weekend were "productive."
  • He said he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.
  • Bessent added that President Trump is "fully informed" about the discussions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that trade talks with China officials in Geneva over the weekend were "productive."

He said the talks yielded "a great deal" of productivity and that he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.

Bessent also said that he and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer both spoke to President Donald Trump on Saturday evening and "he is fully informed" about the discussions.

Bessent said that he and Greer met with the vice premier of China, in addition to two vice ministers, who the treasury secretary called "integrally involved" in discussions.

The high-stakes negotiations in Switzerland this weekend come amid widespread economic uncertainty stemming from the U.S.-China trade war.

The two nations have been engaged in a tariff tit-for-tat in the weeks since Trump announced 145% tariffs on Beijing. In response, China raised its levies on U.S. goods to 125%.

The standoff has roiled the financial markets and sparked concerns of fewer goods and rising prices for consumers.

Trump praised the first day of discussions, writing that the U.S. officials had a "very good meeting today with China" in a Saturday Truth Social post.

"Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner," Trump wrote.

