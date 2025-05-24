U.S. travelers say these are the 10 most popular summer destinations around the globe: ‘People are craving relaxation'

This month, Tripadvisor released its annual Summer Travel Index, which revealed the top trending international destinations for American travelers.

The report found that U.S. travelers are looking abroad for both major cities and laid-back beach vacations, with 51% of travelers citing their primary reason to travel is to relax and rejuvenate.

"It's part of an ongoing trend where folks want to get into really exploring a bit more of the culture they can take in and getting a little bit more off the beaten path," Hilary Fischer-Groban, Senior Director of Global Brand, Insights and Comms, tells CNBC Make It.

"A lot of the places are destinations where you can go and do some of the classic activities but also make great jumping off points for others. It really speaks to the diversity of what travelers want to do right now."

To rank the cities, Tripadvisor used data from an online survey of over 2,800 consumers conducted between March 26 and April 8, 2025, in six countries: Australia, Japan, France, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. It also used searches made by travelers on Tripadvisor between February 1 and April 10, 2025, for travel between June 1 and August 31, 2025.

Four out of the top 10 trending destinations for U.S. travelers are in the Caribbean.

"People are really craving some relaxation and some great beaches. I think it's a testament to the awesome work of the hospitality industry in these places," Fischer-Groban says. "I think we see a lot of beautiful innovation and freshness in some of the properties there that are definitely pulling folks in."

No.1 global destination for U.S. travelers: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico, ranked as the top destination for U.S. travelers.

"It's always strong on our list and continues to be popular. There's something for everyone there and you really can get a lot of beautiful nature," Fischer-Groban says. "There's incredible hospitality and resorts at almost every price point in Cancún. It can be quite convenient and there's a major airport."

Cancún is located in southeast Mexico and is a significant tourist destination. The area is known for its white sand beaches and cultural landmarks, such as the underwater art museum near Isla Mujeres.

The city is also near Mexican hotspots Tulum and Playa del Carmen. From May through early September, the area is also known for its whale shark sightings.

The top 10 international destinations for U.S. travelers

Cancún, Mexico Paris, France London, United Kingdom Rome, Italy Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Barcelona, Spain Oranjestad, Aruba Venice, Italy Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Paris, France, is the No. 2 global destination for U.S. travelers.

"Paris is an incredible, world-class city and also a great jumping-off point for other parts of Europe. The number one experience there is a walking food tour. It's a walkable city where you're going and you don't need to rent a car and you don't need to do all of that in Paris. You're just able to explore a lot on your own."

Paris is the world-renowned home of the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Notre Dame. It also also other notable gems like Musée d'Orsay and Champs-Élysées. It's also not too far from the Palace of Versailles, the former home of King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette.

