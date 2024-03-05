U.S. Treasury yields fall as ISM data shows cooling inflationary pressures

U.S. Treasury yields pulled back on Tuesday after the latest economic data signaled easing price inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 8 basis points to 4.137%. The 2-year Treasury yield dropped more than 5 basis points to 4.552%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The ISM services index{

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

ISM services index declines amid sharp drop in prices measure

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Services industries reported slightly slower than expected activity for February but also saw a substantial drop in expected price increases, according to an Institute for Supply Management index released Tuesday.

The ISM services index nudged lower to 52.6, slightly below the Dow Jones estimate for 53 and less than the January reading of 53.4. The index measures the percentage of businesses reporting expansion, so anything below 50 indicates contraction.

On the inflation front, the prices index fell sharply, down to 58.6, a decline of 5.4 points though still indicating growth. An earlier reading on the manufacturing sector also showed a slight deceleration in expected price increases.

New export orders, imports employment and inventory sentiment also posted declines while ew orders and business activity rose. Treasury yields moved lower following the release.

—Jeff Cox

Later in the week, investors will watch for ADP's private payrolls report on Wednesday, followed on Friday by official Labor Department figures on February jobs, for insights into the labor market.

Investors are hoping the data will indicate that the job market is cooling, paving the way for interest rate cuts later in the year.

Uncertainty about the outlook for rate cuts has been persistent as Federal Reserve officials have given few indications about a timeline and recent economic data has painted a somewhat mixed picture.

Investors will also closely monitor testimony that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to give the House of Representatives on Wednesday and to the Senate on Thursday.

Powell may offer fresh hints on how much scope policymakers believe exists for future rate cuts as part of the central bank's economic outlook.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.