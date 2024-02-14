Money Report

Uber stock pops more than 10% on $7 billion share buyback

By Alex Koller,CNBC

  • Uber's stock spiked after the ride-hailing company announced it will buy back up to $7 billion worth of company shares.
  • The news comes a week after Uber reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates.
  • "Today's authorization of our first-ever share repurchase program is a vote of confidence in the company's strong financial momentum," Uber CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said in a press release.

Uber's stock spiked more than 10% on Wednesday after the ride-hailing company announced it will buy back up to $7 billion worth of company shares.

"Today's authorization of our first-ever share repurchase program is a vote of confidence in the company's strong financial momentum," Uber CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said in a press release Wednesday morning.

Mahendra-Rajah added that Uber "will be thoughtful as it relates to the pace of our buyback, beginning with actions that partially offset stock-based compensation, and working towards a consistent reduction in share count."

The buyback news comes a week after Uber reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue estimates.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called 2023 a year of "sustainable, profitable growth for Uber," and told CNBC in an interview Feb. 7 that a shift in consumer spending from retail to services has bolstered the company's performance.

Uber's mobility segment revenue was up 34% from the year prior, and its delivery segment's revenue was up 6% from the year before.

