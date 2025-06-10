Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Uber taps AI firm Wayve to pilot fully driverless rides in the UK

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

A delivery van outfitted with Wayve’s autonomous driving software is part of the fleet of vehicles making grocery deliveries across London.
Source: Wayve
  • Uber plans to launch trials of fully driverless rides in the U.K. via a partnership with AI startup Wayve.
  • The pilot will be Uber’s first foray into so-called “Level 4” autonomous driving, which doesn’t require a safety driver to be present.
  • Uber said it was able to launch the pilot in the U.K. thanks to a new “accelerated framework” for self-driving commercial pilots.

Uber on Tuesday announced it's partnered with self-driving car technology firm Wayve to launch trials of fully autonomous rides in the U.K.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The ride-hailing app said the pilot would be the first of its kind for the company, as it allow users to take Uber rides without a safety driver present — a standard of autonomous driving described by the industry as "Level 4." 

Self-driving vehicles have become a common sight in San Francisco, where Google's autonomous driving venture Waymo offers a commercial ride-hailing service with its driverless cars. However, other global players are racing to roll out so-called "robotaxi" services of their own. 

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Andrew MacDonald, president and chief operating officer of Uber, said the partnership with Wayve would move the company a step closer toward its vision "to make autonomy a safe and reliable option for riders everywhere."

"This is a defining moment for UK autonomy," Wayve CEO and co-founder Alex Kendall said in a statement. "With Uber and a global OEM partner, we're preparing to put our AI Driver technology into real service on the streets of London."

Uber said it was able to launch the pilot in the U.K. thanks to an "accelerated framework" for self-driving commercial pilots that's being introduced by the U.K.'s Department of Transport.

Money Report

news 43 mins ago

‘Collateral damage': Fund managers lobby Congress over Section 899 to avert foreign investors leaving the U.S.

news 48 mins ago

Treasury yields slip as U.S.-China trade talks enter Day 2

Uber and Wayve said they would work closely with the government and Transport for London — which is the main authority overseeing transport in the U.K. capital — on regulatory approvals and permissions prior to launching the trials.

Backed by SoftBank, Wayve is a London-based startup that develops software to enable self-driving vehicles. Its platform uses artificial intelligence to allow cars to assess their surroundings and it's designed to be applicable in any environment.

Last year, the U.K. passed its Autonomous Vehicles Act into law, which the government at the time said would pave the way for self-driving vehicles to arrive on British roads by 2026.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us