UK loses bid to keep Apple appeal against demand for iPhone ‘backdoor' a secret

Apple has triumphed over an effort from the U.K. government to keep details secret of its appeal against an order to create a "backdoor" to iPhone users' data.

The U.K.'s Investigatory Powers Tribunal on Monday published a ruling dismissing the government's attempt to prevent details from a hearing on the appeal from being made public. The government had tried to keep the information secret on the grounds it posed risks to national security.

Judges Rabinder Singh and Judge Jeremy Johnson said in their ruling that the U.K. government's request to keep details of the hearing private "would be the most fundamental interference with the principle of open justice."

"It would have been a truly extraordinary step to conduct a hearing entirely in secret without any public revelation of the fact that a hearing was taking place," they said.

Britain's Home Office was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

'Backdoor' to encrypted data

The ruling relates to an appeal made by Apple against a demand from the U.K. government to allow officials to access iPhone users' encrypted data via a technical "backdoor."

This backdoor would allow the government to access information secured by Apple's Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system, which applies end-to-end encryption to a wide range of iCloud data.

Governments in the U.S., U.K. and EU have long expressed dissatisfaction with end-to-end encryption, arguing it enables criminals, terrorists and sex offenders to conceal illicit activity.

In the U.K., the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016 empowers the government to compel tech companies to weaken their encryption technologies through so-called "backdoors" — a heavily controversial policy for both the tech industry and privacy campaigners.

Apple — which is known for its pro-privacy stance — has pushed back on efforts to weaken its encryption tools, saying this would undermine its security and put users at risk.

As a result of the government's order, Apple withdrew its ADP system for U.K. users in February. In a blog post at the time, the tech giant said it has "never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will."

"We are deeply disappointed that our customers in the UK will no longer have the option to enable Advanced Data Protection (ADP), especially given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy," Apple said in the post.

"Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and we are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom."