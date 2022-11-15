Ukraine Overshadows G-20 Summit, With Moscow Singled Out for Criticism; Zelenskyy Sets Out a ‘Formula for Peace'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

The Group of 20 meeting in Bali began earlier on Tuesday and the war in Ukraine has already taken center stage at the summit, much to Russia's annoyance.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the summit virtually earlier Tuesday and outlined what he called a "Ukrainian formula for peace," with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov among those in attendance at the meeting in place of President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy said "there is a set of solutions that can be implemented to really guarantee peace."

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the G-20 summit should focus on global economic challenges rather than security issues.

A draft of a declaration by leaders of G-20, seen by Reuters Tuesday, strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo called for unity as he opened the G-20 summit, saying the world is facing "extraordinary challenges" and that global food and energy supplies were at risk as the war continues.

UK prime minister lambasts Putin's regime at G-20, calling out 'barbaric' war

Addressing global leaders and Russia's foreign minister at the G-20 summit in Bali, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was unreserved in his criticism of Russia's war. He told delegates that "there can be no normalization of Putin's behaviour, which has no place in the international community."

"Putin and his proxies will never have a legitimate seat at the table until they end their illegal war in Ukraine. At the G-20, the Putin regime – which has stifled domestic dissent and fabricated a veneer of validity only through violence – will hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions."

In a pre-released statement on Sunak's speech at the G-20, the U.K. said that Russia has" acted with disregard for sovereignty and international law – pillars of the stable international system the G20 was created to preserve."

Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images

It said the U.K. and its allies would use the summit to "call out Putin's callous disregard for human rights and stress that Russia's role in the international system will never be normalised while the war in Ukraine continues."

Addresing the summit Tuesday, Sunak said Putin had the power to change the situation but said "it is notable that Putin didn't feel able to join us here. Maybe if he had, we could get on with sorting things out."

"Because the single biggest difference that anyone could make is for Russia to get out of Ukraine and end this barbaric war."

— Holly Ellyatt

Most G-20 members strongly condemn war in Ukraine, draft declaration says

A draft of a declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is exacerbating fragilities in the global economy.

"There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," said the draft declaration, which was confirmed by a European diplomat. The 16-page document has yet to be adopted by G-20 members.

The summit, which host Indonesia and other countries have said should focus on the global economy, has instead been overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Recognising that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the draft declaration said.

Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday said the G-20 is not the place for security issues to be discussed and should instead prioritize the world's economic challenges, ahead of a meeting expected to be dominated by the war.

The draft document also said the G-20's central banks are monitoring inflationary pressures and calibrating monetary policy accordingly.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged counterparts at the summit via video link to step up their leadership and stop Russia's war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.

Russia, which was represented at the summit by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rather than President Vladimir Putin, said it is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

— Reuters

Russia names new 'temporary capital' of Kherson region

Paula Bronstein | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Moscow named a port town on the Azov Sea, Henichesk, as the new "temporary capital" of the Kherson region, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said Tuesday.

Ukraine's troops drove Russian forces out of the Ukrainian region's actual capital, Kherson city, last week. The Kremlin illegally declared Kherson a part of Russia following a sham referendum in September.

Henichesk is "well positioned to coordinate action against potential Ukrainian threats from both Kherson city in the west, or via Melitopol to the north-east," the U.K. ministry said as part of a daily briefing on the Ukraine war.

"Above all, it is currently out of range of Ukrainian artillery systems which have inflicted heavy damage on Russian field command posts," the ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has stated his government's intention to retake the entire region of Kherson.

— Ted Kemp

Ukraine sets out its 'formula for peace' as he addresses G-20 from afar

The Group of 20 meeting in Bali began earlier on Tuesday and the war in Ukraine is already taking center stage at the summit.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the summit virtually today and outlined what he called a "Ukrainian formula for peace," with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov among those listening to the address.

Paula Bronstein | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Zelenskyy said "there is a set of solutions that can be implemented to really guarantee peace" and listed them as follows on Telegram after his speech:



1. Radiation and nuclear safety

2. Food safety

3. Energy security

4. Release of all prisoners and deportees

5. Implementation of the U.N. Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order

6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities

7. Restoring justice

8. Anti-ecocide

9. Prevention of escalation

10. Fixing the end of the war

Zelenskyy ruled out a further peace agreement along the lines of the "Minsk" agreements, previous attempts at peace deals between Ukraine and Russia that were brokered by Germany and France in a bid to stop the prewar conflict in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

"We will not allow Russia to wait, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilization. There will be no Minsk-3, which Russia will violate immediately after the agreement," Zelenskyy said.

— Holly Ellyatt

The U.S., U.K. and EU jointly call for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative

Nacho Doce | Reuters

The European Union, United States and United Kingdom jointly called on Russia and Ukraine to extend and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is up for renewal at the end of this week.

"We call on the parties to the Initiative to extend its term and scale up its operations to meet the evident demand," the joint statement said. "And we reiterate our support for other efforts by the United Nations to facilitate access to food and fertilizer in global markets."

The group affirmed its commitment to global food security in the statement, noting that sanctions are not directed at Russia's food or fertilizer sectors.

The U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed to in July. Since then, the U.N. estimates the deal has facilitated the export of approximately 10 million tons of grain and other foods from Ukraine. Russia has not yet agreed to the year-long renewal of the program, claiming that the agreement exempting its fertilizers from sanctions is not being respected.

— Rocio Fabbro

IAEA will send nuclear safety missions to four Ukrainian nuclear sites, including Chornobyl

Leonhard Foeger | Reuters

The International Atomic Energy Agency will send nuclear safety and security missions within the coming weeks to three active nuclear power plants in Ukraine, as well as to the Chornobyl site.

An agreement was reached between the Ukrainian government and the IAEA, at the request of Ukraine, to dispatch teams of nuclear safety and security experts to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants in southern Ukraine and an expert mission to Chornobyl, the IAEA said in a statement. Experts are continuously present at the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe, which has been under Russian military occupation since March.

"From the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the IAEA has been doing everything it can to prevent a nuclear accident with potentially serious consequences for public health and the environment," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

"Immediately after I received this latest request from Ukraine, we developed concrete proposals and began preparing the technical and logistical details and we are now ready to deploy these new missions soon," he said. "While the world is focused on the precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, we must not forget the other nuclear facilities located in a country at war."

Each mission should last for about a week, according to Grossi, but more may follow if needed.

The IAEA has regularly carried out safeguard activities in these facilities. Last month, at the request of the Ukrainian government, the agency completed in-field verification to test the nuclear capabilities and activities of the sites following Russia's "dirty bomb" allegations.

— Rocio Fabbro

U.N. General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine including by paying reparations.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 94-14 with 73 abstentions. It was the lowest level of support of the five Ukraine-related resolutions adopted by the General Assembly since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its smaller neighbor.

The resolution recognizes the need to establish "an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury'" arising from Russia's "wrongful acts" against Ukraine.

It recommends that the assembly's member nations, in cooperation with Ukraine, create "an international register" to document claims and information on damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians and the government caused by Russia.

— Associated Press

182 towns and villages in Kherson now under Ukrainian control, national police chief says

Ukrainian police control 182 towns and villages in the Kherson region, with a continuously increasing police presence in the territories vacated by Russia, according to the head of the Ukrainian national police.

Police chief Igor Klymenko acknowledged that, beyond the Ukrainian victory in the region, officials are now faced with the difficult task of ensuring the safety of the city following Russian occupation.

"There is still a lot of work to do. Especially for our explosives technicians," Klymenko said in a Facebook post. "It is necessary to examine every administrative building, infrastructure facilities, so that it becomes possible to restore the normal life of the cities."

Klymenko said police units will be patrolling streets "day and night" and are at the disposal of locals.

The withdrawal of Russian forces from the southern Ukrainian region late last week was met with celebrations, as inhabitants unfurled their Ukrainian flags and took to the streets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the regional capital earlier to participate in an official ceremony to raise the national flag in the city and to present state awards to Ukrainian soldiers.

— Rocio Fabbro



