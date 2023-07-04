Ukraine War Live Updates: Wagner's Prigozhin Reportedly Resurfaces; NATO Extends Stoltenberg's Term

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Temporary restrictions were imposed on major Moscow airport Vnukovo, with at least 14 flights rerouted following an alleged Ukrainian attack comprising of at least five drones, which the Russian ministry of defense says it has shot down. The measures were lifted at 8 a.m. local time, according to Moscow's mayor.

The Russian capital most recently came under fire in May, when Russian forces said eight Ukrainian drones targeted the city.

Russian shelling has meanwhile claimed further lives on Ukrainian grounds, with further dead now reported in Sumy and Kherson.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has reiterated that Kyiv cannot join the NATO military alliance before conflict on its territories has ended.

At least 31 wounded, including nine children, in Russian shelling on Ukraine

At least 31 people, including nine children, were wounded in Russian shelling on the small town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, officials said Tuesday.

The windows of multi--story buildings were smashed and cars were set alight in the shelling which occurred at 1:35 p.m. Kyiv time, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia did not immediately comment on the incident and CNBC was unable to independently verify the reports.

— Karen Gilchrist

NATO extends Stoltenberg's mandate for a year after failing to agree on new leader

NATO on Tuesday agreed to extend Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's term by a further year after members were unable to agree on a new leader.

Stoltenberg, 64, who has been in the role since 2014, said he was honored by the decision, despite recently saying he had no plans to remain in situ beyond his current term, due to end October 1.

Stoltenberg's reappointment had been widely expected since last month. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said last week that "the new NATO secretary-general is the good old NATO secretary-general."

Kallas was one candidate under discussion to replace Stoltenberg, alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, though neither candidate drew sufficient support.

The extension of Stoltenberg's term comes one week before NATO leaders gather in Vilnius, Lithuania, for their annual summit.

— Karen Gilchrist

Russia claims 'certain contacts' with U.S. over detained reporter Gershkovich

Russia said Tuesday that "certain contacts" had been made with the U.S. regarding the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Speaking a day after U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy visited Gershkovich in a Moscow prison, the Kremlin said that it did not want to make its conversations with the U.S. public.

"We said that there are certain contacts on this matter, but we do not want to make them public, they must be carried out and continued in complete silence," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to a Reuters translation.

"As for the legal right to consular contacts, this right, of course, must be ensured on both sides."

Russia has accused Gershkovich of espionage, something he denies.

— Karen Gilchrist

Voice recording said to be of Wagner's Prigozhin surfaces

Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin appears to have resurfaced on social media after being exiled to Belarus since his failed insurrection 11 days ago.

A voice recording said to be of Prigozhin was posted on the Grey Zone Telegram page — an account supportive of Russian mercenaries, with more than 500,000 subscribers.

NBC News is unable to authenticate the audio message.

"Today, more than ever, we need your support. Thank you for that," the voice said.

"I want you to understand that our "March of Justice" was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing our society. And I think we have achieved a lot of it," it added.

"In the near future, I am sure that you will see our next victories at the front. Thanks guys!"

NBC's Moscow bureau said the voice does sound like Prigozhin's, but that he is speaking more slowly than usual.

The mercenary leader has not been seen in public since the uprising 11 days ago.

— Karen Gilchrist

Female Russian journalist and lawyer attacked in Chechnya

Crew Against Torture | Via Reuters

President Vladimir Putin is to be briefed about the beating of a Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Armed, masked men attacked and injured the reporter and her lawyer Tuesday morning after forcing their car to stop, according to the journalist, her employer and rights groups, Reuters reported.

Yelena Milashina, a reporter for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, was traveling from the local airport to the Chechen capital of Grozny with lawyer Alexander Nemov when they were attacked.

The pair were reportedly planning to attend a court hearing in the case of a woman believed to be unjustly persecuted for political reasons.

"While being beaten, they were told: 'You have been warned. Get out of here and don't write anything,'" rights group Memorial said in a statement on Telegram.

CNBC was unable to independently verify the reports.

— Karen Gilchrist

Ukraine says counteroffensive 'particularly fruitful' in last few days

Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces has turned "particularly fruitful" over recent days, a senior security official said Tuesday.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said the month-old counterattack was succeeding on its main task of damaging manpower, equipment and fuel deposits.

"At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine's Defense Forces are fulfilling the number one task – the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the Russian army," Danilov wrote on Twitter.

"The last few days have been particularly fruitful," he added, without providing details from the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that his troops had been making progress after a "difficult" week.

— Karen Gilchrist

Putin says Russia will resist Western 'provocations,' reiterates domestic unity

Alexander Kazakov | Afp | Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that his country will stand up to Western sanctions and "provocations."

Aiming to reassure Asian allies of Moscow's strength despite an attempted mutiny in his country 10 days ago, Putin said the Russian people were more united than ever.

"The Russian people are consolidated as never before," Putin told a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Tuesday, a group that also includes China and India.

"Russian political circles and the whole of society clearly demonstrated their unity and elevated sense of responsibility for the fate of the fatherland when they responded as a united front against an attempted mutiny," he added, according to a Reuters translation.

Putin also said that Moscow planned to boost ties with the group, even as potential global conflicts and economic crises are on the rise.

— Karen Gilchrist

Lithuania urges quick path to NATO membership for Ukraine

John Thys | Afp | Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has called for NATO allies to push ahead with Ukraine's ambitions to join the military alliance, arguing that fast-tracked accession would boost Kyiv's performance in its war with Russia.

Speaking to Reuters ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius next week, Nauseda dismissed concerns that such a move would provoke Moscow, adding that the country views the group's current caution as a sign of weakness.

"We should not hesitate to take bolder decisions because otherwise the Putin regime will decide that the Western allies are too weak, [that they should be] pushed to the corner and they will surrender," Nauseda said on Monday.

"Our stronger wording on Ukraine's [membership] perspective would for sure increase the fighting spirit of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. And this is very important."

Ukraine has been urging NATO to use next week's summit to announce that Kyiv would join the group soon after the end of the war, and to set out a roadmap to membership. However, some members have expressed resistance for fear of further aggravating the Kremlin.

NATO's military expansion is seen as one of the motivating factors behind Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 22, 2022.

— Karen Gilchrist

Further casualties incurred in Sumy, Kherson: Ukrainian media

Intensified Russian shelling has increased the number of casualties on Ukrainian grounds.

The death toll from a Russian drone attack against northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy has risen to three, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne said on Telegram according to a Google translation, with 21 people injured.

The city has declared July 4 a day of mourning.

The broadcaster separately reported that Russian shelling killed two people in southern city Kherson, damaging residential buildings.

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the battlefield.

—Ruxandra Iordache

U.S. ambassador meets detained Wall Street Journal reporter

Natalia Kolesnikova | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy met detained American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for the second time since his March arrest on Russian charges of espionage, NBC News reported.

Gershkovich is being held at renown former KGB jailing facility Lefortovo and must remain in prison until Aug. 30, a Moscow court has ruled.

"Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr. Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances," a State Department spokesperson said, stressing expectations that Russian authorities will "provide continued consular access."

— Ruxandra Iordache

Moscow airport flights rerouted after drone attack

Some flights were temporarily redirected from the Vnukovo Airport that serves Russian capital Moscow on Tuesday, following alleged drone attacks that the Kremlin attributes to Ukraine, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram, according to a Google translation.

He added that restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. local time, after Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported that these measures were in place for roughly three hours and led to 14 flights being rerouted over the period.

Russia's Ministry of Defense on Telegram said that Russian forces shot down five drones that had targeted Moscow, incurring no casualties.

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Pistorius says talk of Ukraine's NATO accession off the table until conflict ends

The terms of Ukraine's accession to the NATO military alliance will not be discussed while war wages on within the country's borders, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the Polish Rzeczpospolita outlet, according to a Google translation, days ahead of the coalition's impending summit on July 11-12.

Once the fighting ends, "only then will all of us, and I think there will be 32 allies then, together with Sweden, decide together with Ukraine on the terms of joining the alliance," he said.

Ukraine has been vying for fast-tracked entry into NATO and the EU bloc since Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year, citing security and geopolitical concerns.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Kremlin casts doubt on renewal of Black Sea grain deal as expiry looms

TUR Ministry of National Defence | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The Kremlin casted doubt on the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a U.N.-backed deal that established a humanitarian sea corridor for agricultural products amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Under the agricultural deal, more than 32 million metric tons of foodstuffs have left from three Ukrainian ports for 45 global destinations.

The Black Sea grain deal is slated to expire later this month.

"Part of the agreements [with regards to Russia] is still not fulfilled. There is still some time before the deadline, but there are not so many hopes," Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov told reporters at the Kremlin when asked about a possible extension.

Peskov added that he had nothing further to report on negotiations to renew the deal.

In recent months, Moscow has argued that the Black Sea Grain Initiative only benefits Kyiv and has called on all signatories of the deal to also include the export of Russian fertilizer.

— Amanda Macias

More than 6.3 million Ukrainians have become refugees, UN estimates

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

More than 6.3 million people from Ukraine have become refugees and moved to neighboring countries since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion in February of last year, according to U.N. Refugee Agency estimates.

The majority of refugees have settled in nearby European countries and about 362,000 have traveled beyond Europe's borders, according to data collected by the agency.

— Amanda Macias

