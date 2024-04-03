Ukraine war live updates: NATO chief floats 100 billion euro fund for Kyiv; Ukraine shoots down 4 Russian drones overnight

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

NATO foreign ministers are gathering in Brussels, where the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is proposing a five-year, 100 billion euro ($107 billion) military and fund for Ukraine. It is not yet clear where the money would come from.

The U.K.'s Foreign Minister David Cameron meanwhile is urging member states to invest more in defense and increase industrial production, saying it is necessary if the alliance wants Ukraine to defeat Russia.

Elsewhere, Ukraine's air defenses shot down four Iranian-made Shahen drones fired from Russia overnight, its air force said in a statement.

Ukraine shot down 4 Russian drones overnight, military says

Ukrainian air defenses shot down four Russian drones overnight in the eastern Donetsk region, the country's military said.

"On the night of April 3, 2024, the enemy attacked the Donetsk region with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and launched 4 Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area of the Russian Federation," Ukrainian state news outlet Ukrinform quoted the country's air force as saying in a statement.

"Mobile fire groups" intercepted the Iranian-made Shahed drones in the regions of Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy, the statement added.

— Natasha Turak

NATO chief reportedly proposes 100 billion euro military aid fund for Ukraine

Simon Wohlfahrt | Afp | Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday will reportedly propose a 100 billion euro ($107 billion) military aid fund for Ukraine, the duration of which would be five years.

The package would allow the transatlantic alliance to aid Ukraine more directly, Reuters reported, citing five unnamed diplomats.

— Natasha Turak

Ukraine's Zelenskiy signs bill lowering mobilisation age for combat duty to 25

Ukrinform | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a bill to cut the mobilisation age for combat duty to 25 from 27, the parliament's website showed.

— Reuters

Russia confirms new navy chief after Black Sea attacks

Maxime Popov | Afp | Getty Images

Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was confirmed on Tuesday as the new head of Russia's navy.

Moiseyev took on the role in an acting capacity two weeks ago. Local media reported that his predecessor, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, was fired following a series of successful Ukrainian strikes on Russia's fleet in the Black Sea.

While Ukraine does not have its own navy, Kyiv has targeted Russian warships on the Black Sea multiple times since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, and last month claimed to have destroyed a Russian landing ship.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced Moiseyev's appointment on a conference call Tuesday, according to a Reuters report. He also presented the appointment of Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov as commander of Russia's Northern Fleet, and Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk as commander of the Black Sea fleet.

— Jenni Reid

